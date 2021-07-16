Integrated Biometrics’ Optical LES Technology vs Traditional Prism-Based Sensors
Light Emitting Sensor (LES) technology is changing the biometric identity landscape.
Based on the science of electroluminescence, LES devices generate fingerprint images by energizing particles of luminescent phosphor suspended in a multilayer film structure. The resulting images are captured using proven digital photography optics.
This whitepaper by Integrated Biometrics explores how LES technology works and its extraordinary and unique advantages. Download it now.
