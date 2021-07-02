Plurilock reports booming behavioral biometrics business in 1H 2021

Biometrics providers announce funding and share capital moves

Plurilock is reporting a successful financial first half of 2021 after its Solutions Division won a cumulative $3.16 million in new contracts for its behavioral biometrics and cybersecurity tools between April and the end of June.

Since it announced the acquisition of Aurora, Plurilock has received a $1.15 million order from the U.S. Navy, a $120,000 order from the U.S. Special Operations Command under the SEWP V program, and a $400,000 order from a California state health care agency under the NASPO ValuePoint program, the company says.

More acquisitions may also be on the horizon for Plurilock, as the company says its M&A pipeline has been active, with multiple offers tabled.

Plurilock has also filed paperwork for a potential $50 million funding round, and filed three provisional U.S. patent applications.

“The first half of 2021 has been an active one for our team,” says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “The achievements have positioned us well to take empower our customers with solutions to solve critical issues and defend against threats. Since our recent acquisition of Aurora, we have seen an acceleration in sales activity due to an overwhelming demand from enterprise customers. We plan to continue rapid expansion of our business by evaluating synergistic companies that can widen our customer distribution and accelerate time to market for advanced cybersecurity technologies.”

SuperCom receives $5M loan

SuperCom has secured $5 million in additional capital to support the growth of its biometric prisoner monitoring, digital government and cybersecurity business, according to a company announcement.

The company received the funds from an institutional investor by issuing a 2-year unsecured, subordinate promissory note. The note includes a 5 percent annual coupon and built-in increase to its balance by 5 percent every 6 months on any portion not paid down prior to maturity. SuperCom can pay back portions at any time without penalty, and has an option any time after 12 months to pay down the amount owing with its ordinary shares.

“We are pleased to have secured this capital, which will support our emphasis on growth in the future. Numerous wins in government tenders displacing our competition, proprietary technology introducing new abilities and superior performance, and a growing need of nations to utilize electronic monitoring and cyber security technology have positioned us with an opportunity to scale up and grow our market share,” comments company President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi.

Share volume notes from fingerprint biometrics providers

Zwipe has registered 35,277 new shares, representing 32,982,685 new shares and votes, and NOK 3,298,268.50 (roughly US$383,000) in new share capital.

Fingerprint Cards has decreased its total number of shares and votes by cancelling some of its own shares and declining to issue bonus shares at its 2021 Annual General Meeting. The company has cancelled 15,967,675 B-shares bought back since its 2020 AGM, and its total number of shares is now 298 million, 6 million of which are A-shares and the remainder B-shares. The total number of votes amount to 352 million, and share capital remains unchanged at SEK 12,975,667 (just over $1.5 million).

Idex Biometrics has registered a share capital increase, bringing its total to NOK 137,734,306.50 (nearly $16 million), made up of 918,228,710 shares at a nominal value of NOK 0.15 each.

