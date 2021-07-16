TypingDNA launches behavioral biometrics tool for mood to beta

Aiming to improve the way people work

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider TypingDNA has launched a beta of its Focus behavioral biometrics tool.

The solution uses the company’s patent-pending typing biometrics technology, analyzing typing patterns to discover when individuals are most focused, tired, stressed, happy, energetic, or calm.

According to TypingDNA, by using the technology, workers will be able to leverage its information to better plan daily activities and improve productivity and mental health. Focus is referred to by the company as a “fitness tracker for the mind.”

The Focus beta also provides access to a typing activity dashboard, to enable mood tracking throughout the day based on typing patterns.

In a blog post describing the new solution, TypingDNA clarified Focus does not require manual input, instead running in the background.

The app was first unveiled in December 2020, and through the company’s Public Research program, has so far reportedly learned more than two million biometric data points that were used to create mood prediction models and related statistics.

Officially entering its beta version means Focus is now fully available to those macOS users who participated in the Public Research program.

Other macOS users will now be able to unlock additional moods by inviting five friends to join the desktop app, while a Windows version is reportedly under development.

In addition, the TypingDNA team said it is also working on a mobile version.

The announcement comes at an important time for the company, with CEO Raul Popa being honored at the EY Emerging Entrepreneur awards last April, and its CMO Cristian Tamas being included in Romania’s ‘Top 100 Young Managers’ list.

