VSBLTY partners on face biometrics and threat detection data for first responders

VSBLTY and RapidSOS have announced a new collaboration to provide first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access biometrics and other incident data from VSBLTY’s Vector software via RapidSOS.

The data will include immediate weapons detection, facial recognition classifying persons of interest (POI), sworn officers, suspects, victims, and bystanders, as well as license plate recognition at crime sites.

Also, caller health and medical information, connected building and alarm data, and other information first responders can leverage to minimize the impact of an incident.

“We’re united in our commitment to empowering safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide,” commented Jessica Reed, VP of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS.

“Together with our RapidSOS Ready partners like VSBLTY, we’re providing people with an added layer of safety and security and supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.”

RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform gathers this information from more than 350 million connected devices to over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers nationwide.

Thanks to the new partnership with RapidSOS, first responders will now have access to this data via the RapidSOS Platform, facilitating decision-making through improved data-driven communication, the companies say.

“VSBLTY is fully integrated with smart buildings — so that if weapons are detected, buildings can go to immediate lockdown,” said VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton.

“Through this partnership, Emergency Communication Centers, local law enforcement, and on-site security will directly receive critical information to verify and act upon alerts,” he added.

The RapidSOS and VSBLTY solution is planned to be launched by the end of the summer and scheduled to become immediately available to Emergency Communications Centers in the U.S upon release.

“Together, we are making data more intelligent and actionable, and together we are helping to protect lives and empower safer smarter communities,” Hutton concluded.

