EAB Research Projects Conference 2021

Online

September 13-15, 2021

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is presenting its “EAB Research Projects Conference 2021” (EAB-RPC 2021) in cooperation with the Joint Research Center (DG JRC) of the European Commission virtually from September 13-15, 2021.

The EAB-RPC 2021 will be co-located with the “EAB Biometrics Research and Industry Awards”, the “IEEE BIOSIG Conference”, the “TeleTrusT Biometric Workshop” and the “EAB Biometrics Training Event” as part of the Darmstadt biometric week.

The conference is the largest research event funded by the European Union in the area of biometrics.

This year’s edition of EAB-RPC will feature a keynote by Director Matthias Oel, Director of Directorate B at the European Commission’s Directorate-General Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME) Directorate B – Borders, Interoperability and Innovation – on the European perspective on internal security, external border management and the preservation of the Schengen area.

14 confirmed EU-funded projects will present their latest developments and research including iMARS, TELEFI, FOLDOUT, RESPECT, H-Unique, D4FLY, METICOS, CyberSec4Europe, mGov4EU, VIZTA, CC-DRIVER, ITFLOWS, DARLENE and eBORDER.

There will also be a roundtable discussion with Els Kindt (KU Leuven), Ekaterina Komleva (Vision-Box), Gian Luca Marcialis (University of Cagliari), Uwe Seidel (Bundeskriminalamt) and Emmanuel Wang (IDEMIA) hosted by Farzin Deravi (University of Kent) and Marta Gomez-Barrero (Hochschule Ansbach) that will focus on the topic of EAB’s earlier published Position Paper: “Facilitating Free Travel in the Schengen Zone”.

Two industry sessions will be presented from diamond sponsors IN Groupe and secunet Security Networks about their biometrics research.

The conference will take place on EAB’s proprietary platform. Read more about the conference and register here.

Article Topics

biometrics | biometrics research | conferences | EAB | European Association for Biometrics | webinar