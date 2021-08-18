ENBANTEC Retail Banking Conference EMEA

Online

December 8 – 9, 2021

ENBANTEC is one of the most attractive and important conferences in EMEA region with its focus on retail banking, banking technologies, digital banking, banking innovation, next generation banking, core banking, payment systems, digital transformation, secure banking and banking IT solutions.

With 500+ attendees, attendance from 25+ countries, 35+ speakers, 35+ speaking sessions, ENBANTEC 2020 Conference was organized very successfully as a virtual event. An intensive participation is expected to ENBANTEC 2021 Conference from many countries of the world.

The online conference speeches will be in English and live stream. There will be a virtual exhibition area at where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the attendees. ENBANTEC presents a great virtual platform for the sponsors for the introduction of their solutions, brand reputation and brand awareness.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | events | financial services | KYC | webinar