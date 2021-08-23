Iris and face biometrics on the rise for access control worldwide

Two new market studies

Two separate market studies have highlighted the emerging relevance of biometrics for access control applications worldwide.

The first one comes from Future Market Insights and suggests the access control market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 12.6 percent in the next decade, with estimated revenues set to reach a value of over $15 billion.

According to the research firm, this growth will be spurred by the adoption of flagship technologies, including biometrics.

Iris recognition, in particular, will reportedly experience the most substantial growth in access control applications, with an estimated growth rate expected to reach over 16 percent by 2031.

Healthcare would be the main field of adoption of iris recognition-powered access solutions, with many institutions aiming at deploying hands-free entrance tools in the hope of limiting the spread of diseases, including COVID.

The Access Control Market report covers components, industry, region, and system type.

The latter, in particular, explores the growth of a number of biometric solutions for access control worldwide, including fingerprint readers, face recognition tools, iris recognition scanners, and more.

Iris biometrics market set to reach $4.3B by 2026

The second report about biometrics in access control this month comes from Global Industry Analysts and foresees the iris biometrics market reaching a value of $4.3 billion by 2026.

Echoing the findings of the Future Market Insights report, the new document mentions the pandemic as the single main reason for the upcoming growth of iris biometrics around the globe.

The Global Iris Biometrics Market report examines figures by 40 different iris recognition solutions providers, including Anviz, HID Global, and Thales.

The results show a definite trend of the market towards advanced security systems across government organizations and industries for authentication and identification purposes.

The new data also mention the increased need for biometric surveillance in public areas, as well as criminal identification and e-passport applications.

E-commerce and implementation of hosted security systems on the cloud are also mentioned in the report as key areas of growth for the deployment of iris biometrics solutions.

From a geographical perspective, the upcoming growth will be reportedly led by the U.S. and China, followed by Japan, Canada, and Germany.

A list of all the countries and applications covered can be found in the full version of the report here.

