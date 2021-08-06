Precise Biometrics deploys YOUNiQ in Germany for facility access, secures server partnership with Hatteland

Precise Biometrics has reportedly entered a new agreement with modular building manufacturer Algeco to deliver the first installation of its YOUNiQ face biometrics for access in Germany.

The contract builds on a series of previous agreements between the companies, which saw the deployment of YOUNiQ in Algeco’s facilities across multiple countries.

“We look forward to including YOUNiQ in more of Algeco’s projects and installations, enabling a convenient and secure alternative for facility access”, said Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson, commenting on the news.

The use of biometrics in access control is a global growing trend, strengthened further by the necessity of touchless solutions during the pandemic. New automated security features such as tailgating detection are being added.

YOUNiQ’s biometrics are based on artificial intelligence and allow users to be onboarded within a particular system by taking a picture of an ID document and then a selfie.

The information is then registered within the company’s database and used to automatically unlock doors whenever authorized individuals appear within the camera’s view.

Precise Biometrics secures server partnership with Hatteland

Precise Biometrics has also entered a new partnership with Hatteland Technology.

As part of the new collaboration, Hatteland provides Precise with a server solution to run the YOUNiQ access algorithm on-premise.

In addition, Hatteland also made specific GPUs verified by their software developers available to Precise, as well as additional hardware components.

The partnership resulted in the manufacturing of two server models: the HT KUB YOUNiQ 501 NVR and the HT SR YOUNiQ 501 NVR.

The devices reportedly integrate additional hardware components, including cameras from Hanwha Techwin, PoE switches, and IO relays.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | contactless | digital identity | facial recognition | Precise Biometrics