Scope of remote biometrics and identity verification deployments continues to widen

Remote digital identity verification is being implemented outside of the traditional markets like consumer financial services and the sharing economy, with Trulioo winning three wealth management firms as customers, Etive supplying technology for a UK real estate industry pilot, the use of Jumio’s selfie biometrics by a Canadian political party under investigation, and Yoti supporting a hackathon to combat wildlife trafficking.

Three wealth management firms select Trulioo

Trulioo’s Global Gateway has been selected by three different wealth management firms to provide real-time identity checks for KYC and AML compliance through technologies including selfie biometrics.

Mount Nico Corp, OBR Investments and Atomic Invest have each signed on with Trulioo.

“Delivering positive digital experiences is vital to earning customer loyalty, especially when it comes to providing convenience and security,” says Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo. “Management and brokerage firms rely on our identity verification technology and acumen to help stay on top of evolving regulations in today’s digital borderless economy.”

Trulioo announced it had signed up four new payments providers to use its biometric technology in July.

Identity verification for property sales piloted in UK

A digital identity trust scheme is set to be trialled in 11 locations across the UK with technology from Etive Limited to reduce the administrative burden associated with buying and selling property while reducing the risk of fraud, according to Mortgage Finance Gazette.

The MyIdentity solution is aligned with the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework under development, with consumers using a ‘Digital Log Book’ to store and manage digital identity data. A single identity check can be relied upon by various parties to the transaction.

The pilot is expected to begin on August 22, and Etive Director Stuart Young expects it to be ready for a production launch in October.

Governing party investigated by privacy commissioner

The Liberal Party of Canada used identity verification based on Jumio’s face biometrics when picking its next slate of candidates, but that process is now being investigated by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of the province of British Columbia, Michael McEvoy, the CBC reports.

The investigation was initiated in response to an inquiry from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), and will attempt to discover if the use of the biometric technology was carried out in compliance with B.C.’s Personal Information Protection Act. The CCLA argues that the governing party’s use of face biometrics amounts to a tacit endorsement of the technology.

The nominations process, normally completed in-person, was held remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McEvoy noted in a statement that no alternative means of identity verification was provided.

The activities of political parties are not subject to privacy laws in the country’s other provinces and territories. The party says it consulted the guidelines provided by Canada’s privacy commissioner before implementing the biometric technology.

Yoti to provide digital identity technology for platform to tackle illegal trade in tigers

Yoti is launching a hackathon in collaboration with partners the Wildlife Trust of India and conservation-focused corporate social responsibility firm Bright Tide to develop tools with artificial intelligence, data mining and analysis to help reduce Tiger poaching.

The two-day ‘Tigerthon’ is intended to produce the technology to build a centralized ‘Tiger Crime Information Management System’ for field use.

Tigers are found in 14 countries, but due to widespread poaching their numbers in the wild have been reduced to around 4,000, according to the announcement.

The platform is intended to provide real-time information sharing about incidents and individuals suspected of involvement in illegal tiger trafficking, which is where Yoti’s digital identity technology comes in.

“We’re committed to the use of digital identities as a force for good, and believe that if online communities are to thrive then trust is essential,” comments Yoti head of Social Purpose Ken Banks. “We’re excited to explore the potential for digital identities to support the creation of a trusted reporting network against tiger poaching, and are honoured to be working with Wildlife Trust of India and Bright Tide in this much-needed and valuable initiative.”

