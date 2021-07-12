Trulioo brings biometric verification to four new payment providers

Strengthening the firm’s presence in Europe

Biometric identity verification firm Trulioo recently announced new partnerships with four European payment providers: PayDo, Pollen Technologies, Sokin, and XanderPay.

The move follows the company’s closure of a $394 million Series D funding round of financing last month, aimed at expanding the reach of its face biometrics-based identity verification solutions around the globe.

After strengthening its presence in Africa last month, Trulioo is now targeting Europe with reported plans to hire new talent in Dublin, Ireland, together with an improved marketing strategy aimed at attracting new customers and better serving existing partners.

Following the new partnership with the four payment providers, Trulioo will now support them in meeting compliance requirements and verify customers to speed up onboarding and tackle fraud.

“Payments providers grapple with facilitating cross-border transactions while meeting ever-changing regulatory requirements,” commented Trulioo CEO Steve Munford, CEO.

“Turning to our expertise in global identity verification helps deliver frictionless customer onboarding for real-time payments, fueling the digital economy,” he added.

For context, PayDo is a firm that offers e-wallet, EU IBAN, and merchant accounts for businesses and individuals, while Pollen Technologies is a white-label banking and payments platform.

Sokin is a financial services provider focusing on the facilitation of global payments for both consumers and businesses, and XanderPay is a payment provider specialized in hotel solutions.

Trulioo’s risk-based approach to identity verification enables clients to deploy a balanced integration of human judgment and automated technology throughout the Customer Due Diligence process.

The company’s flagship product, GlobalGateway, helps organizations meet know-you-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance requirements across different jurisdictions.

At the time of writing, the company currently reportedly verifies over five billion customers across more than 195 countries.

Trulioo has also recently expanded its team with the strategic hire of Garient Evans as its new senior vice president of Identity Solutions and Hal Lonas as the firm’s chief technology officer.

