Authenticate 2021 Conference

Seattle, WA or Virtually

October 18-20, 2021

Relying on passwords is passé. Modern authentication systems and standards have emerged to provide more efficient ways for organizations to provide strong security and better interactions with their brands.

Welcome to Authenticate, the industry’s only conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication – with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach.

Authenticate, hosted by FIDO Alliance, is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders to get all of the education, tools and best practices to roll out modern authentication across web, enterprise and government applications.

Authenticate 2020 featured 50+ sessions, including detailed case studies, technical tutorials and expert panels — all helping educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems. The 2021 event will again focus on providing excellent content, a dynamic expo hall, and other networking opportunities while adhering to all CDC and local health/distancing requirements.

After years of increasingly severe data breaches and user login frustration, now is the time to embrace a new way to authenticate. Join us at Authenticate 2021, and come away with the tools to move past passwords.

Become a part of Authenticate 2021! Register Today!

