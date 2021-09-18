Authenticate Virtual Summit: The Imperative for Strong Authentication for Government Services

September 23, 2021

Government agencies all around the world are rolling out more robust digital services for employees and citizens – and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the imperative for digital government. As governments scale digital services, advancements in identity proofing and strong authentication technologies and standards have made it possible to meet requirements for usability, security and privacy without the high burdens and costs typically associated with such implementations. With these advancements, FIDO authentication standards have become a cornerstone for global government services around the world.

Join the FIDO Alliance and leaders from the public and private sector for this free Authenticate Virtual Summit as we look at the imperative for strong authentication for government services, including considerations for implementing modern authentication systems for e-citizen services and remote government workforces, government agency case studies, the intersection with global policy and more.

