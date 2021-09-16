Biometric smart locks set to grow with FPC partnership, Assa Abloy acquisition

Two new corporate relationships in the biometric access control space have emerged as the sector continues to grow at pace.

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has entered a new partnership with Austrian biometrics door access company ekey. As part of the new collaboration, the recently launched dLine door access system integrates a touch sensor from FPC.

This enables the door to be unlocked using a fingerprint biometrics sensor built into the door handle or embedded into the door itself. The system can be entirely managed via a mobile app, which can also send push notifications whenever someone attempts to unlock the door.

Designed for the European market, the new access solution aims to foster the spread of smart homes applications.

“With the ekey dLine, we are proud to be providing an intelligent access control system that meets the wishes of tomorrow’s customers today, combining high-performing sensors in European quality from Fingerprints with our smart product design,” commented Raphaela Gallner, managing director ekey biometric systems.

According to FPC, the dLine release also comes at a time of steep growth for the biometric access control industry.

A recent article posted by Maria Pihlström, senior global marketing manager at FPC on the Security Industry Association (SIA) blog highlighted the benefits of biometrics in the field, and how the technology can improve not only the security but also the convenience of access solutions.

The executive believes this is true for both home and office applications, with biometric access cards playing a particularly relevant role in the transition to more secure access technologies.

“Biometric sensor technology has gained momentum in smartphones and other commercial products, so it is already familiar to many employees,” Pihlström wrote.

“Security, both logical and physical, remains a complex challenge for many businesses. As the need for convenient yet secure authentication grows, biometrics will play a vital role in building the future of workplace security,” Pihlström concluded.

Assa Abloy acquires HHI division of Spectrum Brands

Assa Abloy has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands, a security, plumbing, and builders’ hardware products provider.

HHI offers various smart technology-focused solutions, including electronic and biometric locks. It offers biometric and smart locks under the Kwikset, Baldwin, Weiser, Pfister and National Hardware brands.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company currently employs 7,500 individuals across its offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Taiwan, China, and the Philippines.

Its acquisition will strengthen Assa Abloy’s foothold in North America.

“This acquisition advances our strategy to strengthen our position by adding complementary products to the core business and it will further accelerate the transformation from mechanical to digital solutions,” commented Assa Abloy CEO Nico Delvaux.

“I look forward to welcoming HHI and all of its employees into the Assa Abloy Group,” he concluded.

Assa Abloy has also recently entered a partnership with Precise Biometrics, focusing on touchless access control for facilities.

Article Topics

access control | Assa Abloy | biometrics | consumer electronics | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | residential | smart lock