Gnani.ai launches no-code voice biometrics for fraud prevention

Designed to tackle emerging risks in information security

Conversational AI provider Gnani.ai has unveiled a new software tool called armour365 to secure customer authentication with voice biometrics, the company announced.

The company says the new voice biometrics solution offers more than 300 proprietary audio features, as well as out-of-the-box integrations to contact center software providers and messaging apps.

“Voice biometrics can be a blessing in disguise for contact center and infosec leaders battling fraud and data theft through various communication channels,” said Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopala, commenting on the news.

“With a response time of milliseconds, armour365 has been engineered to help IT and security teams to replace error-prone and legacy authentication methods like PINs and passwords to realize the potential of voice biometrics being truly contactless,” he added.

Designed for use in the banking, defense, and healthcare industries, armour365 reportedly comes with various enhanced features, such as an anti-spoofing layer, replay attack detection, and ‘one enrolment,’ a feature designed to facilitate and speed up the onboarding process.

Specific applications the new biometric technology is suited to include omnichannel customer authentication and secured access to sensitive devices, according to the announcement.

In addition, armour365 can be integrated into any customer relationship management (CRM) system to provide seamless authentication without the need for coding or a dedicated device interface.

“We are thrilled to launch armour365 with industry-leading accuracy and thankful to our Engineering and Product teams to have pulled this off indigenously,” said Gnani.ai CTO Ananth Nagaraj.

“We’re confident our customers will benefit immensely with this ‘low-cost and no-code solution’ built to offer reliable voice security.”

Armour365 is currently available as a live demo on the solution’s website in web, WhatsApp and IVR versions.

