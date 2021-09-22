i-On-Africa LiveCast: The South Africa & Kenya Report

Online

September 29, 2021 (12:30 GMT)

In this upcoming LiveCast episode, ID4Africa will feature two impressive segments, the first of which will feature a one-on-one discussion with renowned Identity expert, Dr. Joseph Atick and Liv Nordhaug of Digital Public Goods Alliance and Norad. This segment will address the topic of digital public goods as enablers for national digital transformations. This will be followed by another i-On-Africa segment featuring South Africa and Kenya – countries that have been making significant innovations and progress. LiveCast attendees will be privy to first-hand updates from Mr. Tommy Makhode, DG of South Africa’s DHA, followed by Kenya’s Mr. Reuben Kimotho, Director of National Registration at NRB, and Ms. Janet Mucheru, Director of Civil Registration Services, Ministry of Interior.

Sign up EARLY to secure an opportunity to freely engage with host, Dr. Atick, esteemed guests, and other attendees through active chat, Q&A and community voices in this exceptional knowledge sharing session!

Click Here to Register!

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | ID4Africa | identity management | Kenya | national ID | South Africa | webinar