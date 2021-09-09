iiDENTIFii and iProov tout successful biometric ID verification partnership

iiDENTIFii says its engagement as the lead Africa partner of iProov for biometric identity verification and authentication services in South Africa and other countries of the continent, is already yielding fruits three years down the line. iProov has now declared iiDENTIFii its first premier partner on the continent.

The company said the deal with iProov is meant to provide superior security solutions to organizations in the public and private sector that improve data security and customer usability. One of the key services the partnership delivers is know your customer (KYC) checks, the release mentions.

IiDENTIFii CEO Gur Geva said the collaboration is helping the teams of both companies to continue to improve their solutions using secure biometric technology.

“We are proud that iiDENTIFii has been selected as iProov’s lead partner in Africa. The unrivalled customer base we have built — thanks to our locally developed identity verification platform, is testament to the strength of our market position,” said Geva.

“Our development team works closely with iProov to continuously refine and improve solutions using secure biometric technology for South Africa and Africa. Since we started working with iProov over three years ago, critical features of a functionally secure biometric identification platform have been deployed — at scale, by all of our African clients,” he added.

Geva said iiDENTIFii has the potential to achieve greater results because of some of its KYC capabilities which include liveness detection, facial authentication, and identity document verification, as well as verification with face biometrics.

To iProov CEO Andrew Bud, iiDENTIFii is among the top partners they have across many regions of the world.

“We work with partners, in many regions and sectors worldwide, who deliver solutions for effective digital identity and authentication. iiDENTIFii is in the top tier of those partners, thanks to their commitment and investment in working with us, their technical expertise, and their deep market understanding and relationships in Africa,” said Bud.

IiDENTIFii is among finalists for the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator Africa Awards, whose winner will be announced in November.

iProov for its part recently disclosed in a corporate update that its biometric identity verification processes witnessed a marked increase in the first quarter of 2021.

