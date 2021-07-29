Biometric identity verifications by iProov grow by 15X in first half of 2021

The number of biometric identity verifications performed by iProov increased by 15 times during the first half of 2021, as the company turned a first-half profit, according to a corporate update.

Demand from organizations needing to verify the identity of online users for fraud prevention drove a consistent month-to-month increase in verifications with its Genuine Presence Assurance technology of 25 percent. iProov responded by growing its worldwide team by 25 percent.

The growth is expected to continue, with iProov adding major customers or partners since the beginning of 2021 in government, health, travel, financial services and digital ID providers. The iProov partner program grew by a third over the first six months of 2021.

Highlights during the first half of the year include the selection of iProov’s biometric liveness for Australia’s myGovID, and the expansion of the UK’s NHS App, powered by iProov’s biometric face verification, to include COVID status.

iProov also carried out trials for the private COVID status certificates solution it built with Mvine in care and education settings, and was selected by Jumio to boost conversions on the latter’s KYX Platform with its face biometrics.

“In the first half of 2021, iProov has secured users’ identities online and protected major organizations from fraud on a vast scale across the globe,” states iProov Founder and CEO Andrew Bud. “The dramatic acceleration in the digital identity market, caused by the pandemic, has demonstrated our market leadership based on our unrivalled usability, inclusiveness and resilient security, and the extraordinary scalability of our platform. I am continually impressed by the remarkable work of the iProov team in successfully rising to the many challenges created by such transformative growth.”

