Landgrab shapes up in event biometrics market with new Amazon, Clear partnerships

Amazon One is moving into the event ticketing space that Clear is exploring, launching a new partnership with digital ticketing company AXS, and integrating its palm biometrics with the mobile ticketing pedestals AXS provides.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado is the first third-party venue to deploy AXS’ ticketing technology with Amazon’s biometrics. Amazon One palm biometric scanners will be used for contactless entry without presenting a ticket, digital or otherwise, as well as for enrollment to AXS Mobile ID.

Biometric enrollment stations are located both outside and inside the venue, according to the company announcement.

Amazon One biometric scanners had previously only been deployed to Amazon’s own retail operations, such as Amazon Go and Whole Foods Market stores. The company says “tens of thousands” of people have signed up to use them so far. When the devices were launched last September, the company noted active talks with third parties to use the palm biometrics technology.

“We are proud to work with Amazon to continue shaping the future of ticketing through cutting-edge innovation,” states Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. “We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions. At AXS, we are continually deploying new technologies to develop secure and smarter ticketing offerings that improve the fan experience before, during, and after events.”

The inclusion of the complete event-attending experience is also reminiscent of the approach being taken by the recently relaunched IBT.

Clear biometrics integrated with cashless payment system

Clear and Tappit have formed a strategic partnership to expand their white-labelled services with each other’s technology to better position themselves to win entertainment and professional sports venues, colleges, and retailers, according to a company announcement.

Tappit provides cashless payments for events and venues, and the companies say adding Clear’s biometrics-based digital identity services allows it to offer identity and age verification for a seamless experience when making restricted purchases like alcohol.

The companies plan to introduce a range of touchless payment solutions, and each will integrate their technology within sports teams’ apps.

“Our first priority at Tappit is to ensure a safe, frictionless experience for fans – allowing them to support their favorite teams or artists without worrying about spreading germs, or if their personal information is at risk,” comments Tappit CEO Jason Thomas. “We’re excited to be working with Clear to make the fan experience even better. Not only will the relationship help us maintain health and safety; it will allow for a more seamless and secure payment and identification process.”

