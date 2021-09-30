Law enforcement expert to head NEC National Security Systems

NEC Corporation America has confirmed Dr. Kathleen Kiernan as the new president at NEC National Security Systems (NEC NSS), after holding the role for two months on an interim basis.

Kiernan has nearly three decades of experience in federal law enforcement. She is also described in an announcement as an expert in strategic thinking, strategic development and threat detection.

“In her almost three decades of experience in federal law enforcement, she’s seen it all and it’s that public-sector security expertise we want guiding us well into the future,” said NEC Corporation of America Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer Raffie Beroukhim.

While serving as interim CEO, Kiernan demonstrated her leadership experience and industry expertise, according to the announcement. Kiernan propelled NEC National Security Systems to the next phase of its development as a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary during this time, the company says, renewing its vision for service to the United States government.

Before joining NEC NSS, Kiernan worked as assistant director for the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Following her appointment as NEC NSS president, the founder and CEO of Kiernan Group Holdings – a women-owned global consulting firm specializing in intelligence, law enforcement and national security – said: “These past two months at NEC NSS have been simply outstanding. Our focus on cutting-edge technology delivered at the speed of need in the global environment, while also providing shared value to our communities is an unbeatable combination.”

NEC NSS was formed earlier in 2021 to bring biometrics and other advanced technologies to the U.S. federal government agencies.

