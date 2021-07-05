Organizational changes afoot at NEC and subsidiaries

NEC National Security Systems has appointed Dr. Kathleen Kiernan as interim President, in which role she will lead the delivery of biometrics, artificial intelligence and other capabilities to the U.S. Federal Agencies.

Kiernan has 29 years of experience in Federal Law Enforcement, and is one of America’s leading threat detection experts, according to a LinkedIn announcement. Kiernan is also the founder and CEO of global consulting firm Kiernan Group Holdings, which specializes in intelligence, law enforcement and national security.

She takes over from Benji Hutchinson, whose LinkedIn profile says he is transitioning to a role with a Silicon Valley-based computer vision startup.

NEC NSS was launched earlier this year as a subsidiary of NEC North America.

Parent exits US public trading

NEC Corporation, meanwhile, has filed a Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, informing the oversight body of its intention to exit public trading of its stock in the country.

A company must have fewer than 300 shareholders to be eligible to file a Form 15, which takes effect within 90 days of filing, with the cancelation of registration of its common shares.

Elsewhere in the company, the rechristening of Northgate Public Services as NEC Software Solutions UK Limited has taken effect, with the new brand continuing to provide facial recognition and other technologies for health, housing, police, and local government applications in the UK and beyond.

The company is also creating five new internships to provide more opportunities for young people in the field.

