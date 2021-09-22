Tech5 digital ID tool, partner program to speed biometrics adoption launched

Tech5 has released a digital ID solution to full availability for certified partners to rapidly implement pilot projects, and is launching a partner onboarding program to upgrade their knowledge, technical skills and certifications.

T5-Digital ID provides identity management, from digital onboarding through the user’s mobile device through secure issuance of a digital ID backed by biometrics, to verification of the authorized user within seconds in an offline environment. Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe says T5-Digital ID is a combination of the company’s capabilities in contactless biometrics capture, biometric deduplication and verification, compressions and algorithms for encrypted private data storage for face and fingerprint templates. Facial images for the solution are held in a digital container usually around 2 KB in size, Parthe says.

The training and certification program offers a pre-packaged set of services and technology components to assist partners in understanding how to get the most of Tech5’s biometrics capabilities in operational conditions. The partner onboarding program is targeted at companies integrating digital identity management anywhere in the world in a range of sectors, including banking, healthcare, national ID and payments.

“Tech5 was founded by experts from the biometrics industry, experienced in building large-scale national ID and enterprise solutions,” says Machiel van der Harst, co-founder and CEO of Tech5. “We are using this expertise to support our partners at every stage — from business modelling to project design to actually running the project. We want to make sure that the quality of solutions that are delivered to customers is one of the highest on the market. To achieve this, we assist our partners at every step of the sales and implementation process.”

Tech5 Group is already represented on all continents through partners and subsidiaries, but also plans to open offices in the UAE, India, Australia and Portugal this year.

Among those partners is Imageware, which became a value-added reseller of Tech5 technology in a deal announced earlier this month. The company also integrated its T5-IDencode ID issuance platform with MOSIP to support foundational identity systems.

biometrics | contactless | digital ID | digital identity | identity management | identity verification | onboarding | partner program | TECH5