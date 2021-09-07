Tech5 integrates biometrics enrollment and issuance capability with MOSIP platform

Tech5 has continued its integration with MOSIP, building a new functionality for enrolling biometrics with the company’s T5-IDencode issuance platform into the foundational identity platform. The integration enables the issuance of secure and private digital IDs with data sourced from a national database, as well as biometric enrollment, according to the announcement.

The company established a relationship with MOSIP in 2019 when it integrated its ABIS system with the open-source platform, which earlier this year was implemented to carry out biometric deduplication in Guinea.

The newly integrated issuance solution is being implemented as part of a proof of concept in Ethiopia.

Tech5’s platform enables the issuance of digital ID in the form of a secure digital container the company calls a T5-Cryptograph. This enables biometric authentication of the bearer through Tech5’s face or fingerprint recognition algorithms, improving the privacy and security of verification, the company says. The data embedded in the T5-Cryptograph is readable only be verified authorities, after authorization by the ID holder, giving users control over their personally identifiable information.

“We develop all of our technologies and solutions for identity management around the principles of ID4D and are very passionate about the MOSIP project,” comments Tech5 Co-founder, Chairman and CTO Rahul Parthe. “The Tech5 – MOSIP technical integration has enabled the creation of a unique solution that can be implemented for digital ID issuance around the world.”

Digital IDs issued with the integrated Tech5 and MOSIP platforms can be stored on a mobile phone or in printed format, and then used for self-authentication to a range of government and enterprise services, Tech5 states.

“MOSIP believes in innovation. Paperless secure credentialing and enablement of offline identity verification is a strong use-case to demonstrate, especially from the point of view of inclusion and privacy,” says Krishnan Rajagopalan, head of Country Implementations for MOSIP. “We appreciate Tech5’s initiatives in embracing breakthrough open-source technology like MOSIP.”

