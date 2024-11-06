Tech5 wins $54M livescan biometrics contract with Virginia police

Virginia State Police are upgrading their livescan fingerprint biometrics collection capabilities through a 15-year contract with Tech5. The contract, worth an estimation $54 million, represents a significant win in the law enforcement market segment, which Tech5 is targeting with the recent launch of its multi-biometric and tattoo identification platform.

Tech5 will provide what it calls a comprehensive suite of cloud software services and approximately 800 livescan systems. Its latest law enforcement software will be integrated with a variety of third-party biometric capture systems and its Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) platform, according to the announcement. Tech5 is supplying kiosks for both civilian and criminal enrollment, backed by its software-as-a-service open architecture solution.

Implementation will proceed in phases.

Lt. Dominic Sottile of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, Virginia State Police, says the livescan modernization project is intended “to enhance the accuracy of incoming data, ensure timely submissions, and improve process monitoring, ultimately leading to more reliable results and improved Public Safety for our citizens.”

“As global experts in multimodal biometric solutions with significant subject matter expertise in Livescan systems, we are looking forward to assisting the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth of Virginia in improving their public safety position with our Law Enforcement Suite,” comments Rahul Parthe, co-founder, chairman and CTO of Tech5.

Tech5 USA Senior Director of Government Sales Gary Monetti says the company’s livescan technology will cut down waiting time at kiosks and improve processing of civilian workers, as well as book criminals into the state’s system faster.

The contract announcement coincides with the launch of Tech5’s Identify, a modular software platform for law enforcement. The company has provided contactless biometric technology to police in South Africa, but most deployments of Tech5 biometrics so far are for civil applications, from voter registration to national digital ID programs to air travel.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint recognition | livescan | MBIS | police | TECH5 | Virginia