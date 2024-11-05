FB pixel

Tech5 launches law enforcement biometrics software suite

A platform introduced by Tech5 brings the company’s face and fingerprint biometrics to a new market: police forces and law enforcement agencies.

T5-Identify and the Identify Mobile app are designed as a module platform, enabling agencies to

The platform offers rapid results, as demonstrated by NIST testing of Tech5’s biometric algorithms along with dynamic scalability and low-code integration, the company says.

Core modules of the new law enforcement suite include real-time searches against watchlists and ABIS databases with fingerprint or face biometrics or tattoos. The face biometrics module features liveness detection and is easy to integrate, according to the product webpage.

Tech5 is also working on building classifications into the tattoo recognition module that align with the FBI’s National Gang Intelligence Center (NGIC).

Matches are presented along with confidence scores, and modalities can be fused for searching, which the company says reduces or eliminates racial or gender bias.

The app supports contactless fingerprint biometrics capture in the field without a dedicated scanner. It connects with local, state and federal databases, and verifies a subject’s identity within seconds. It can also be integrated with the T5-OmniMatch ABIS for local matching.

A template protection feature was added to Tech5’s ABIS earlier this year.

The company also emphasizes that the platform and app are easy to use, and protect the data and credentials of law enforcement officers.

Tech5 presents rapid identification of suspects in the field, streamlined booking operations, and advanced searches and analysis during investigations as use cases for its T5-Identify platform. The company claims these applications can deliver improvements in officer safety, operational efficiency, flexibility of deployments and cost savings.

