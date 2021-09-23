UL develops compliance program for mobile driver’s license tools

Industry group cheers Apple’s mDL integration

UL has developed a certification program for electronic identification (eID) products for compliance to ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021, the protocol standard for interoperable personal identification with mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

The new certification scheme was unveiled at Identity Week by Arjan Geluk, who is the lead principal advisor for UL’s Cybersecurity and Identity Management and Security group.

Products will be checked for conformity to mDL and mDL reader application standards to provide assurance of their security and privacy-preserving protections. If certified to the newly-approved ISO/IEC standard, they can display the UL Promotional Badge in marketing materials, indicating their interoperability with other implementations compliant with ISO/IEC 18013-5.

“The AAMVA is appreciative of all the hard work that has been done to provide an interoperability standard,” states Ian Grossman, vice president of Member Services and Public Affairs for the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). “Continued collaboration between the public and private sectors is imperative for providing a robust and trusted mDL ecosystem.”

Kantara recently published its guidance on the mDL standard.

Secure Technology Alliance anticipates mDL growth with Apple move

The Secure Technology Alliance has declared its support for Apple’s support for mDL’s, and by extension the ISO/IEC interoperability standard.

“The Secure Technology Alliance is confident that through dedicated mDL educational resources and efforts to support implementation, mDLs will be accepted by relying parties across the U.S.,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, in an announcement. “Apple’s entry into the ISO/IEC 18013–5 standards-based mDL movement further validates the significance of the Alliance’s work alongside the broader identity and cybersecurity communities.”

Apple’s integration of mDLs into its Wallet app will increase the market’s momentum and help mDL-holders make use of the credential, the Alliance believes.

The Secure Technology Alliance is holding an mDL Workshop on October 11 in Houston, Texas to educate potential relying parties about how the digital IDs will work and encourage their adoption. A website was launched by the Alliance last year for the same purpose.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital ID | digital identity | driver's license | interoperability | mDL | Secure Technology Alliance | standards | UL