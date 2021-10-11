Centralized biometric access control center for military patented by I3

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3)’s CEO Bob Kocher describing a novel access control system called National Access Control Center (NACC) that aims to centralize biometric access control to military bases, buildings, and programs in a cloud-based environment.

“The NACC concept will pave the way for more efficient, secure, and accurate identification and authorization operations,” Kocher explained.

According to the CEO, the centralized biometrics tool will avoid substantial duplication of visitor authorization requests and will provide interagency authorizations based on each organization’s protocols.

“The NACC could make seeking access extremely simpler by providing one contact point for seeking access to any base, facility, building, or program,” Kocher added.

The biometric access control technology will reportedly utilize newly-developed verification algorithms together with the latest biometrics identification technologies to verify the security information of each employee.

“Billions of dollars are currently being spent in manpower modeling old technology. Billions of dollars can be saved, and a user-friendly, simplified system can be more efficient. Quite simply, it’s a game-changer,” Kocher concluded.

I3 has been particularly active in 2021. In February, the firm started offering the first approved ANAB accredited Facial Identification Proficiency Test for biometric forensic examiners online.

More recently, I3 patented a new method of biometric identity verification by one country against another’s information that does not require any exchange of biometric data between them.

