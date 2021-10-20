Entrust launches biometric travel solution for seamless, paperless ID checks

Entrust has launched a digital travel service to support seamless and contactless traveler experiences with biometrics and tokenized digital identity. The solution also simplifies and increases the security of operations for border control and immigration authorities and travel service providers, according to the company announcement.

The new solution integrates citizen engagement, biometric onboarding, adaptive credentialing and risk-based flow control, combining Entrust’s portfolio of digital identity and data protection capabilities with the digital identity verification and onboarding technology and expertise acquired with WorldReach Software in April of this year. Travelers opting in to the service pass through touchpoints within contactless biometric corridors using facial recognition for identity verification instead of boarding passes and passports.

Entrust declared its intention to bring new digital ID and authentication products to market for the travel and payments sectors earlier in October.

“As citizens of the world begin to travel again, now is the perfect time to bring this solution to the market,” says Gordon Wilson, vice president of Identity Verification at Entrust. “We are confident that the Seamless Travel Solution will help launch the world into a new era of travel, allowing travelers to feel safer and experience less hassle, while also enabling operational efficiency to both border agencies and the entire travel industry through digital transformation.”

The solution is intended for use by airlines, train operators, cruise lines, airports, border agencies and other operators in the travel and tourism ecosystem.

The Entrust Seamless Travel Solution in being incorporate into TLScontact’s visa and consular services for governments, and is being integrated with border inspection and recognition systems offered by Gatekeeper Intelligent Security.

“We’re teaming with Entrust to take advantage of their best-in-class remote identity verification capability, enabling drivers and passengers to submit biometrically secured identity data before travel or en route,” explains Gatekeeper VP of Global Sales and Operations Colin Brown. “When coupled with Gatekeeper’s border recognition systems, the result is a world-leading, automated, drive-through border solution.”

The solution complies fully with GDPR, Entrust says, by not retaining personally identifiable information and encrypting all data in transit and storage. Travelers have the option to store their Digital Travel Credential on a mobile device like a smartphone.

Article Topics

biometrics | border management | contactless | digital identity | digital travel credentials | Entrust | facial recognition | identity verification | onboarding | travel and tourism