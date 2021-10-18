FB pixel

i-On-Africa LiveCast: The CGD, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire Reports

Date: October 27, 2021, 12:30 GMT

Join ID4Africa for another LiveCast exclusive, with the spotlight on latest identity developments taking place in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire as shared by the heads of their Identity Authority.

The “To-The-Point” segment will include a new update on current research being conducted by the Center for Global Development (CGD) to quantify real-world biometric authentication – its failures and mitigation – for service delivery. It will feature CGD’s Senior Fellow, Dr. Alan Gelb.

Sign up early to secure an opportunity to engage with each of our guests and other attendees through active chat, Q&A and community voices.

