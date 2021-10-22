Plurilock expands in India through CloudCodes assets acquisition

Authentication company also achieves SOC Type II compliance

Plurilock has recently completed the acquisition of assets from Indian cloud access security broker CloudCodes Software, granting CloudCodes’ existing customers access to Plurilock’s continuous authentication and behavioral biometrics solution. CloudCodes’ cloud access security broker (CASB) solution will be also offered as an early access product under the name Plurilock CLOUD.

Plurilock, in turn, will expand its market presence in the international cybersecurity space, and in India, via its Mumbai-based subsidiary, Plurilock Security Private Limited. The company will also add a technical product team and a new office in Pune through the deal.

“Businesses, especially small businesses, continue to face security risks with workforces that are working in a post-COVID, remote-centric world, and it has never been more important to secure cloud resources such as corporate email and file sharing,” said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson.

“This acquisition aligns with our commitment to becoming the premier cybersecurity solutions provider in the market, acquiring critical technology to enhance organizations’ zero trust architecture,” he added.

After the completion of the $1.7 million transaction, CloudCodes’ assets will be transferred into the Plurilock family of companies.

Plurilock achieves SOC Type II compliance

In an eventful week for the company, Plurilock announced it has completed an SOC Type-II assessment.

The standards for the certifications are set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To achieve SOC Type II, companies need to complete an exam focusing on confidentiality, security, availability, processing integrity, and customer data privacy.

Plurilock was awarded the certification after an assessment period conducted by security and compliance firm BARR Advisory between June and August 2021.

According to the company, SOC Type II compliance now validates Plurilock’s role as a reliable and trusted third-party vendor for enterprise organizations, providing assurance of its safe handling of biometrics and other sensitive data.

“It is paramount to maintain our clients’ trust and demonstrating our SOC Type II compliance with this report affirms that their data and key resources are secured without compromising business continuity,” Paterson explained.

The company has also recently announced it will now only work with third-party vendors that maintain SOC Type II compliance or equivalent controls. The firm added it will review its SOC Type II compliance process on a yearly basis.

Article Topics

acquisitions | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | cloud services | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | India | Plurilock | standards | stocks