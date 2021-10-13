Samsung, Google renew mobile face and fingerprint biometrics efforts

Reader poll shows majority prefer fingerprint unlock to face

Samsung recently filed a new patent application with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) for a foldable phone with a double-sided in-display fingerprint biometrics sensor.

The document was first spotted by Let’s Go Digital, which suggested the new sensor may be integrated into the next iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

According to the new patent, the fingerprint scanner would be placed near the bottom of the smartphone display, allowing users to authenticate themselves with their right thumb biometrics when the device is folded, and with the left one when open.

According to Android Authority, the novel approach could save space inside the phone compared to having to use two separate sensors.

Google Pixel 6 leak confirms facial authentication

A new set of expansive leaks from reliable Google expert Evan Blass suggest the upcoming Pixel 6 will feature face biometrics unlock capabilities powered by the firm’s brand-new Tensor chip.

The move would represent a U-turn for Google, given that the Pixel 4 had face unlock, but the feature was removed in the Pixel 5.

Moreover, the new leaks, which were reported also by Digital Trends, also suggest the Soli gesture recognition system will not be present on the Pixel 6.

The new Google phones are scheduled for release on October 19 and will be unveiled during an online Pixel Fall Launch event, which will be live-streamed.

9to5Google survey shows preference of fingerprint over face biometrics

A recent poll conducted by 9to5Google showed the majority of the publication’s readers preferring fingerprint scanners over face biometrics as phone unlocking options.

In fact, a whopping 73.4 percent of respondents said they preferred the former over the latter, with only 24.9 percent of them saying they used face unlocking.

Furthermore, of those using finger biometrics, 34.8 percent said they were using a capacitive scanner, while a slight majority of 38.6 percent used new, in-display optical or ultrasonic scanners.

Finally, only a meager 1.32 percent of readers said they used a PIN or pattern, and 0.4 percent confirmed they did not use any form of screen locking on their devices.

