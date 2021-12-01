2021 Authenticate Virtual Summit: APAC Innovation

Online

December 8-10, 2021

Join the FIDO Alliance on December 8-10, 2021 for the 2021 Authenticate Virtual Summit: APAC Innovation. This three-day event will include a blend of global updates, case studies, and deep dives that reflect perspectives on FIDO Authentication from specific regions throughout APAC.

Asia has long been a hub of innovation for FIDO Authentication – with some of the earliest and most noteworthy implementations having taken place throughout the region. This Virtual Summit will give attendees the necessary tools to start their companies on a journey towards a passwordless future – as regional stalwarts such as NTT DOCOMO, Samsung, LINE and many more have done already.

Most sessions will also be available on-demand after they air, and translated subtitles will be available in Chinese, Japanese or Korean for global content. Attendees and sponsors will also have the ability to engage and network, as well as visit sponsor booths via the virtual platform.

