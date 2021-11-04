BehavioSec expands behavioral biometrics platform deployment options

BehavioSec has introduced four new editions of its behavioral biometrics platform designed to provide protection for digital identity applications.

The first new edition is called ‘Free MFA (multi-factor authentication)’ and is essentially a free, no time limit tier of BehavioSec’s software as a service (SaaS)-based invisible MFA service. Free MFA was designed to increase the adoption of the BehavioSec platform around the world, and to show companies the benefits of behavioral biometrics in addressing MFA challenges.

The second new edition of BehavioSec’s platform is called ‘Workforce MFA,’ and enables biometric protection of an unlimited number of users, applications and devices, while retaining the same account threat protection, regulatory compliance, and privacy features of the basic offering.

BehavioSec is now also offering a ‘Consumer MFA’ option, designed to provide the same features of the Workforce version, but with architectural flexibility needed to support differently-sized customer bases.

Finally, the company has introduced a new ‘Enterprise Fraud’ behavioral biometrics option, intended to provide continuous authentication, account opening, and account takeover fraud prevention capabilities.

The addition of the new editions of its behavioral biometrics platform comes weeks after BehavioSec’s CEO Dr. Neil Costigan was nominated as an Industry Visionary for 2021 by Goode Intelligence.

