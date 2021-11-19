Google Pixel 6 in-display fingerprint biometrics speed fixed . . . maybe

The software driving the in-display fingerprint biometric sensor on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is being updated, presumably to speed up performance that has been criticized as too slow, XDA Developers reports.

Users have been reporting slow biometric unlocking on the flagship smartphones, and the issue was acknowledged by a Google Twitter account last week, and blamed on the use of “enhanced security algorithms.”

The unexpected mid-November update is just under 15MB in size, and is meant to address the issue with the in-display optical sensor, as first confirmed in a note from Verizon and then later by Google support.

A straw poll of staff at The Verge does not necessarily make the biometric system’s user experience fast.

Most mobile phones with in-display fingerprint biometrics use ultrasonic sensors.

