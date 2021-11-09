Google defends slow biometric unlock time for Pixel 6

Xiaomi integrates FPC sensors

Google has justified the somewhat longer unlock time for the Pixel 6 phone using its in-screen fingerprint sensor, saying it is due to enhanced security algorithms.

Fingerprint Cards has integrated its biometric sensors into eight new phones by Xiaomi, and a study by Allied Market Research has projected that the fingerprint module market will witness significant growth in the next ten years, driven in part by large-scale adoption of fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication in smartphones.

Slow biometric unlock time for Pixel 6 explained

According to Gizmodo, the official MadebyGoogle Twitter account responded to a user about the problem saying the slowness with the fingerprint unlocking is as a result of the enhanced security features of the biometric authentication system.

“We are sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps,” the tweet read.

This is the first time Google has implemented an in-screen fingerprint sensor for any of its phones. The company suggests ways by which it says users can speed up the unlock process.

These steps, the report mentions, include re-enrolling fingerprints while ensuring that they are not covered by any substances such as oil or sweat.

Another thing to do to increase the fingerprint recognition speed is to turn on increased touch sensitivity in the Pixel 6 by going into the Pixel’s ‘Display settings,’ and enabling the toggle for “Increase touch sensitivity.”

The slowness notwithstanding, some users say the in-screen fingerprint unlock system for the Pixel 6 is better than face biometric systems which can be easily fooled.

Eight more Xiaomi phones integrate sensors from FPC

According to a post on Twitter, Fingerprint Cards said its fingerprint sensors have been built into eight different Xiaomi phones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11T and 11T Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, and phones in the Redmi line.

With this, the number of smartphones and tablets with sensors from Fingerprint Cards has now risen to 562, the company says.

Fingerprint Cards recently received an initial order for the latest generation of its T-shape biometric sensor module from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.

Fingerprint module market to grow significantly through 2030

A study by Allied Market Research has projected that a number of factors including the large-scale adoption of fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication in smartphones and other consumer electronics, as well as in government buildings will significantly drive market growth for fingerprint biometric modules.

According to a summary of the study, although the outbreak of the COVID pandemic negatively affected the fingerprint module market as demand for fingerprint biometric devices decreased, the trend is set to change in the next decade.

Some of the other factors expected to drive the market growth, per the study, include the extensive adoption of biometrics in law enforcement and government offices, and an increase in the demand for smartphones with extra layers of security using fingerprint biometrics.

Suprema and Fingerprint Cards are among the companies Allied expects to play key roles in the market growth.

