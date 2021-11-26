Identity verification innovation: eSIMs, mobile network data and scanning the black market

New digital identity verification systems and features bring security to eSIM onboarding, check mobile network operator records as a further source of data on a potential customer and even scan the black market and other databases to devise a risk score.

Partners Innovatrics and Softec to offer eSIM onboarding

Innovatrics and software developers Softec continue their partnership with the launch of a cloud-based identity verification service for mobile operators which makes use of e-SIM technology and remote onboarding.

The new product, called Nfinity.digital, is a cloud-based solution for telcos to onboard customers for eSIMs rather than traditional SIM cards which are inserted into the handset. The approach could save on costs and allows a user to have an additional mobile subscription as well as the physical SIM line. It could also allow the growth of entirely virtual operators who can onboard customers entirely remotely.

The product can be integrated into a telco’s systems and is already secure and compliant with digital KYC and GDPR requirements. Users submit an image of their ID credential and then undergo biometric facial verification for their identities.

GBG updates ID verification with mobile network data to tackle fraud

GBG has integrated mobile network operator (MNO) data into its digital identity verification solutions to help business strengthen fraud prevention strategies and improve decision-making on customers.

The Mobile Signal Intelligence system works in real-time to combat origination fraud and increase person match rates. It brings three data checks described as “Mobile to Person Match, Sim Swap Timestamp (the time the SIM card was last changed) and Mobile Number Verify (frictionless, secure user authentication)”. The Mobile to Person Match uses data from MNO sources such as name, address and date of birth.

The APIs can integrate with all major operators in the UK and France and more countries will be added over the next 12 months.

“A mobile number is personal to an individual and often stays with them longer than their address or identity document, so having access to this data can give businesses greater confidence in verifying an individual, as well as providing an extra layer of information to spot fraudulent activity,” comments Gus Tomlinson, Chief Product Officer EMEA at GBG.

GBG was one of the ten biometrics suppliers recently announced in the UK Home Office’s forensic border check trial which will see visitors submit facial and fingerprint biometrics.

Fraud detection and black-market scanning tool from iDenfy

iDenfy has developed a fraud scoring tool to help financial institutions detect fraud attempts on complex transactions between financial institutions, merchants and customers.

The product will scan databases and even the ‘black market’ for whether a card has been involved in criminal activity, to provide a risk score. As well as checking name, address, email, phone number and IP address, it can also check records of a mobile device’s use to determine whether any are involved in recent criminal activities.

