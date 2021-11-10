UK selects over a dozen biometrics providers for immigration self-enrollment trial

The biometric suppliers and sub-suppliers for the UK Home Office’s forensic border check trial have been unveiled.

A privacy information notice for the government’s ‘Biometrics self-enrolment feasibility trials’ lists a veritable who’s-who of biometrics providers operating in remote identity verification in Britain.

The organizations will provide technologies for Home Office to evaluate the effectiveness of systems in which people visiting the UK can submit facial images and fingerprint biometrics for forensic identity checks by immigration authorities. The suitability of self-enrollment and enhancement of self-enrollment will be considered, and the biometrics used validated against the standards of the Forensic Science Regulator.

Trial data will be shared with suppliers Blue Biometrics, FaceTec, Gambit, GBG, Idemia, NEC subsidiary Northgate Public Services, Regula Forensics, Spidx, Teleperformance Contact, Trust Stamp, Thales, Unisys, Veridium, VFS Global, according to the notice.

Sub-suppliers include Aware, DXC, Griaule, ID R&D, InnoValor, NEC National Security Systems, Speed Identity, Tech5 and Vision-Box.

Deloitte, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories, Metro and Forensic Science Services (FSS) are listed as providers of trial support services.

“The long-term aim is that all visitors and migrants to the UK will provide their biometric facial images and fingerprints under a single global immigration system,” Home Office explains in the notice.

“To maximise customer convenience and security, we will increasingly look to provide capabilities for biometric self-enrolment, integrated within digital application processes for immigration products.”

