IrisGuard updates mounted kiosk iris biometrics camera for 100 percent proof-of-life accuracy

Iris recognition specialist IrisGuard has released a new generation of its iris cameras for integrating biometrics with ATMs and kiosks whether indoors or outside.

The EyeTrust II scans both irises in quick succession and conducts matching in under three seconds with 100 percent proof-of-life based solely on the iris, according to the company. No other ID token is needed for a transaction. It can be used for biometrics registration as well as recognition, it simply connects with different software for the two purposes, plugging in via IrisGuard’s third-generation optical platform. This makes it compatible with Windows 10.

Previous camera mounts for kiosks and ATMs had been effective but proved time-consuming and therefor costly to install, says IrisGuard’s Director of Research, Andy Holland in a Q&A podcast on the release.

Inspiration for the new design came from feedback on using previous generations in Jordan, which also required a biometric device which could be retrofitted to existing kiosks. Image capture of the image has been improved by place the camera at the center of a user’s field of vision at the top of the information screen, meaning a user no longer has to change position to undergo scanning, speeding up the process.

“We’ve been designing iris-recognition cameras for about 20 years and a lot of that knowledge has gone into developing the Eye Trust II and all our cameras are basically bespoke, optics have been developed here in the UK,” says Holland.

A suite of APIs allow integration with payment providers, ATM networks and their middlemen, says Holland.

The full technical specifications are available including cryptographic hardware details.

IrisGuard has been expanding its partnerships around the world, recently striking a deal for iris-based payments in Timor Leste.

