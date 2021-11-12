LES film technology – fingerprint sensor descriptions and alternative fingerprint technologies
Absolute identification and authentication (verification of identity) through individual fingerprints, regardless of the technology used, requires three general steps: image generation/image capture, feature extraction, and matching to an enrolled database.
Download this paper to review Integrated Biometrics’ patented light emitting sensor (LES) technology and the alternative technologies and processes for fingerprint image generation and image capture – their advantages and disadvantages, as well as a description of the features of fingerprint and matching – including a review of certification levels for legal identification.
Download White Paper
Please fill out the following brief form in order to access and download this white paper.
Article Topics
authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint sensors | Integrated Biometrics | matching | white paper
Comments