LES film technology – fingerprint sensor descriptions and alternative fingerprint technologies

Absolute identification and authentication (verification of identity) through individual fingerprints, regardless of the technology used, requires three general steps: image generation/image capture, feature extraction, and matching to an enrolled database.

Download this paper to review Integrated Biometrics’ patented light emitting sensor (LES) technology and the alternative technologies and processes for fingerprint image generation and image capture – their advantages and disadvantages, as well as a description of the features of fingerprint and matching – including a review of certification levels for legal identification.

Download White Paper

Please fill out the following brief form in order to access and download this white paper.

Your Name *

Email Address *

Phone Number *

Company

Job Title/Position

Would you like to receive Industry news? Yes, I would like to receive industry updates by email. I'm not interested at this time.

Privacy * I acknowledge and agree to my personal information being shared by Biometric Research Group with our third party partners, so they can contact me directly about their products or services.



Δ

Article Topics

authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint sensors | Integrated Biometrics | matching | white paper