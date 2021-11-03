New key hires in biometrics by BioCatch, Fluent.ai, Trulioo and Zwipe

A number of biometrics and digital ID solution providers have recently completed new hires. BioCatch has welcomed a new SVP of Global Sales and Operations, and Fluent.ai appointed a new director of Marketing. Also, Trulioo has hired an SVP of People and Culture, while Zwipe has named a VP to lead a new APAC subsidiary.

BioCatch welcomes SVP of Global Sales and Operations

Timothy Sadler has been brought in to aid further growth for BioCatch by developing enterprise sales strategies for the company’s behavioral biometrics.

Sadler will now report to BioCatch Chief Revenue Officer Mike Keating, and oversee growth efforts across the company’s partner relationships and global advisory team.

“As we look to harness the demand for BioCatch’s unique behavioral-based approach to fighting fraud, we’re pleased to welcome a veteran sales leader like Tim to the BioCatch team,” commented Gadi Mazor, BioCatch’s recently appointed CEO.

The key hire comes weeks after BioCatch launched a new behavioral biometrics-based age analysis tool to protect the elderly from fraud.

“Fraud is a global problem and BioCatch’s cutting edge technology has been proven to reduce risk, identify fraudulent activity before it occurs through analyzing digital behavior, improving overall satisfaction for financial institutions,” Sadler said.

“The company is entering a new chapter of growth and I am excited for the opportunities working alongside our partners and global go-to-market team.”

New Fluent.ai director of Marketing

Jean-Marc (JM) Robillard will now lead Fluent.ai’s marketing strategy, particularly focusing on product promotion and digital and content initiatives.

The marketing expert will also work on new partnership opportunities, as well as drive consumer education on topics including advancements in edge AI, voice biometrics, and Industry 4.0.

“Scaling Fluent.ai’s marketing efforts to meet the demand we’re seeing for speech technology solutions is an exciting challenge,” he said.

Before joining Fluent.ai, Robillard worked as senior manager of Marketing and Digital Strategy for Crisis24.

Now, Fluent.ai’s new marketing director will support the company’s plans to become a leading provider of intuitive, offline embedded voice technology.

“I’ve joined an incredibly talented team and together we’re creating real value and opening doors to unbelievable new opportunities,” Robillard concluded.

Trulioo adds senior vice president of People & Culture

Following the hire, Shradha Mittal will be in charge of Trulioo’s people operations and talent acquisition strategy.

These include employee retention and engagement, employment branding, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and professional development programs aligned with business goals.

“I’m thrilled to join Trulioo, the market leader in identity verification, and look forward to contributing to the company’s impressive growth and important mission that aligns with my values,” she said, commenting on the news.

Before joining the company, Mittal was the head of Talent and People Operations at Framework Venture Partners.

Her hire comes weeks after Trulioo announced biometrics partnerships with five separate remittance companies.

Zwipe appoints APAC head

Claus Hansen has been named Zwipe’s new VP of Sales and Business Development for the Asia Pacific Region to lead the company’s efforts in promoting biometric payments in the region.

Hansen will open a new regional office, along with two colleagues, for new subsidiary Zwipe Singapore Pte. Ltd.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in payment technology, cybersecurity, fintech and smartcards to Zwipe, and has held senior executive management positions in Asia with Entrust, NXP Semiconductors, and Gemalto, among other companies.

“The Zwipe Pay ONE platform with a Single Silicon Biometric System on Card is a game-changer for the payments industry. I am very excited to join this visionary team of passionate people,” says Hansen in the announcement. “Convenience, security and safety are important for consumers’ choice of payment option. Zwipe is perfectly positioned to provide innovative card-based solutions allowing our clients to respond to market needs, as well as become the strategic technology partner of choice.”

