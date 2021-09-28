Trulioo signs up 5 global remittance firms for digital ID verification

Five remittance companies have partnered with Trulioo to incorporate the firm’s GlobalGateway service for biometric know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

Trulioo claims that GlobalGateway is the world’s largest marketplace of identity data and services to protect its customers from fraud and eliminate compliance risks. It provides real-time identity verification with access to more than 400 data sources to verify the identities of over five billion individuals around the world through one API.

The latest partnerships are with Sokin, which can make payments and exchange money in more than 200 countries, Australia-based Bano Financial, the UK’s SwapMoney, which aims to cut transaction costs significantly, Global 66, which aims to become the largest global financial services platform in Latin America and Supersonicz, which has the goal of entering every country where no other money transfer service is available.

“With more remittance transfers made digitally than ever before, we are excited to partner with these innovative companies and help them overcome the challenges of meeting regional and local compliance while enabling safe and low-cost options for the senders and recipients of remittances,” said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo.

Trulioo has just won the CIX Innovator of the Year award for disrupting and transforming the biometric identity verification market and has taken on its first general counsel in Caitlin Woodward.

