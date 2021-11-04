Suprema integrates access control biometrics with Genetec security platform

Aeroturn adds fingerprints, Alcatraz on the trade show circuit

Suprema has integrated its suite of access control products with Genetec Security Center to enable enterprises to add biometrics to new and existing systems.

The integration allows Suprema’s biometric access control devices to be paired with Genetec Synergis, which is part of Genetec Security Center’s unified platform, so customers can use fingerprint or face biometrics alongside existing RFID card or PIN factors. End-user biometrics can be enrolled through Genetec’s software or Suprema’s BioStar 2. Up to a thousand devices can be connected to the network.

“Through this partnership, customers of both companies can more easily build and operate biometric-based security management systems,” Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim says. “We will strengthen our partnership to elevate our status as a global security leader.”

“The integration of Security Center Synergis with Suprema’s biometric access control solutions simplifies the architecture thereby enhancing the end user experience,” states Genetec, Inc. Product Line Manager for Access Control Francois Brouillet. “This brings increased value to our joint customers and partners and further strengthens our long-standing relationship with Suprema.”

A recent market report from Omdia shows Suprema holds the lead in the global biometric access control market outside of China.

Aeroturn adds 3D fingerprint biometrics

Turnstile-maker Aeroturn has added 3D fingerprint biometrics to its facial recognition-equipped product, New Haven BIZ reports.

The BIZ reports the facial recognition and biometrics are provided by a French company, which describes the fingerprint capture device as a “shield.” The integration also involved the collaboration of Aeroturn partner Siemens.

Aeroturn customizes about 90 percent of the units it sells, according to the report, and though it has grown to 12 employees in Connecticut, the company has felt the effects of budget pinches in the wake of the pandemic.

You can catch up with Aeroturn at ISC East later this month.

Alcatraz at ISC East

Alcatraz AI is also showcasing its facial authentication access control device, the Rock, at the ISC East trade show in New York City on November 17 and 18.

The company intends to pitch its edge face biometrics, tailgating mitigation and touchless or multi-factor authentication, ONVIF certification and enterprise-grade identity verification, according to the announcement.

