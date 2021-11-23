VisionLabs’ biometrics deployed at more than 60 universities, schools in Russia

VisionLabs has announced the deployment of its computer vision and biometrics capabilities in more than 60 educational institutions in Russia.

The first to witness the installation of the new technology were Far Eastern Federal University, Kazan Federal University, and Tomsk State University, as well as three schools.

Following these initial deployments, VisionLabs said it intends to complete the installation of its biometric software in roughly 40 more institutional settings by the end of the year.

From a technical standpoint, VisionLabs’ computer vision systems can independently analyze cameras’ video streams and alert staff whenever an incident is detected.

This is possible through behavioral analytics technology, which is used to recognize potentially dangerous situations, such as a person lying on the ground, in a shooter position, or with raised hands.

In addition, the VisionLabs systems integrate an access control system with facial recognition capabilities and temperature detection, and a face-biometrics-powered payment system available in cafeterias, at refreshment stands, and in vending machines across campuses.

“Integrating these solutions into the security systems of educational institutions is very important, as it significantly improves the response time in cases of emergency, restricts access to schools and universities for unauthorized persons,” explains Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the executive board at Sberbank.

“[It also] enables automatic temperature measurement, not to mention convenient features like using facial recognition to pay for meals if someone does not have cash or their bank card on them,” Kuznetsov adds.

The deployment of the new camera-based systems follows a busy last quarter of 2021 so far for VisionLabs, with the company recently collaborating on the launch of a new biometric facial recognition payment system in Moscow, and shortly after releasing new payment terminals.

Article Topics

access control | behavioral analysis | biometrics | computer vision technology | facial recognition | payments | Russia | schools | temperature monitoring | video analytics | VisionLabs