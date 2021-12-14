New Everguard software suite brings facial recognition, mask detection to industrial safety

Everguard.ai, a provider of workplace sustainability and safety technology, launched a new “plug-and-protect” product suite named Arc360. The technology solutions include a facial recognition and mask detection product along with safety solutions for cranes and steel mills.

“Even with all the advancements in environmental, health, and safety to date, we’re still experiencing millions of occupational injuries around the world every year,” said Sundeep Ahluwalia, head of product at Everguard, in a prepared statement.

Everguard said that its products apply artificial intelligence (AI) to sensor data supplied by edge compute, computer vision (CV), real-time location systems (RTLS), wearables and other devices.

Arc360 claims to provide proactive interventions to help manufacturers prevent industrial accidents — and the millions of dollars in associated costs and operational downtime.

Ahluwalia noted that the Arc360 product suite will be offered online exclusively, enabling the company to reach a global base of manufacturers more rapidly. He said Everguard.ai also continues to provide stand-alone technologies to “provide a way to proactively protect workers and reduce the costs of product and machine damage where hazards are most acute.”

The Arc360 product suite will initially features three solutions that can most easily provide safety and productivity improvements. The COVID-19 offering provides face mask detection, facial recognition, a door unlocking feature for touch-free entry, and contactless body temperature detection of a worker. As with other such systems vendors started offering after the pandemic started, alerts are triggered if a high temperature is detected.

Although less directly related to biometric identification, the CraneSafe and CobbleSafe products are relevant to construction and manufacturing industries. CraneSafe combines edge computing and computer vision to continuously track active cranes to prevent safety incidents between cranes and workers, as well as crane-to-crane accidents.

The company said CobbleSafe uses edge-based AI and computer vision that provides tracking and quick detection to prevent dangerous and costly cobbling incidents. Not sure what cobbling is? Basically, it’s molten steel hurling through a factory at over 20mph when something goes wrong on the production line.

More products will be made available online for the Arc360 portfolio in the coming months, according to the company.

Might funding also be coming in the near future? Everguard closed a $5 million Seed round in 2019 at the company’s founding, according to Pitchbook, a provider of data for the venture capital industry. Results from trial deployments such as those started in September 2021 with insurer Zurich NA will be an important proof point for investors and potential customers alike.

