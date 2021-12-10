FB pixel

The biometric field guide to Presentation Attack Detection – EAB virtual lunch talk
Online
December 14, 2021 (12:30-13:30 CET)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting its final virtual lunch talk of the year with a presentation on Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and and how it is tested by iBeta Quality Assurance for compliance to PAD standards.

Andrew Wise, Director of Quality at Integrated Biometrics, will be leading the presentation.

Attendance is free but registration is required.

