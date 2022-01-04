BioRugged integrates Suprema FAP60 biometric scanner with modular registration kit

A FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanner from Suprema ID has been integrated with the BioRugged Marque 5.1 multimodal compact civil registration kit.

The RealScan-G10 live-scanner provides single-finger or ten-print capture in a compact form factor and is certified for compliance with the FBI IAFIS Appendix F standard. The scanner makes use of Suprema’s advanced optical technology for high-speed image capturing and processing, and is IP54-rated, making it suitable durable for mobile and outdoor applications, according to the announcement.

The Marque 5.1 is an ultra-compact modular device for enrolling biometrics and collecting data from digital identity documents like passports and ID cards. It is intended for use in a wide range of applications, such as registration to government programs for eID, passports, and voting, as well as digital know your customer (KYC) programs, refugee management and border controls.

BioRugged joined border control association IBMATA in late-2021.

“The BioRugged Marque 5.1 is a truly unique approach to multimodal biometric enrolment,” explains BioRugged COO Hof Retief. “We do add a face camera, a signature pad and a document scanner to the Suprema Realdscan-G10 in a single device. Our customers can also choose to add contact/contactless card and MRZ reading.”

The Marque 5.1 was launched at Trustech 2021.

“Mobile enrolment and identification continue to be one of the fast-growing applications in biometrics. Suprema ID continues to invest and innovate in mobile device-based fingerprint authentication solutions. Suprema ID are extremely happy to collaborate and work with BioRugged,” comments Suprema ID CEO Bogun Park. “Through our relationship with BioRugged, we will continue to extend the full benefits of our RealScan-G10 fingerprint scanners to more customers worldwide.”

The same fingerprint scanner from Suprema was recently integrated with Arana Security’s BioBox mobile biometric kit.

