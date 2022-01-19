Imageware to streamline biometric data collection for Arizona corrections

The Arizona Department of Corrections has chosen the Imageware Law Enforcement Platform to expedite the collection of biometric and biographic data of inmates for intake at correctional facilities.

The corrections agency, an Imageware customer since 2003, purchased ten Imageware Capture stations with grant funds from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The purchase includes Imageware Capture software, biometric capture kiosk hardware, maintenance, and implementation services. Imageware completed the delivery and installation of the workstations at the department’s largest prisons in 2021.

The Department of Corrections says it aims to complete a booking in under five minutes and Imageware’s industry knowledge, market experience, and outstanding customer support were keys to its selection.

After a financial report released in December 2021 showed the company was running low on funds after a tough fourth quarter, Imageware announced its largest biometrics software-as-a-service deal to date with King County, Washington with a $1.5 million subscription. CEO Kristin Taylor told Biometric Update that the deal represents the company’s new direction. Earlier this year, Imageware raised $2.5 million to continue a strategic review for growth with its biometric software for law enforcement, governments and enterprises.

AJ Naddell, senior vice president of product management and sales for Imageware, comments, “Arizona Department of Corrections is one of our longest and best customers. We are thrilled to continue working together, deploying a new solution to help address their biometric capture pain points upon prisoner intake.”

Naddell added on that Imageware seeks to expand its service to corrections agencies around the U.S. to address booking and identification issues.

