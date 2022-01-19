OIX 2022 Trust Framework Launch

February 3, 2022, 10-11am EST

OIX is a community for all those involved in the ID sector to connect and collaborate, developing the guidance needed for inter-operable, trusted identities.

The launch of this OIX guide is designed to provide an expert view on what a good trust framework might look like.

This new 2022 Trust Framework builds on the beta version OIX released in 2020. It embraces self-sovereign approaches and terminology, while remaining technology agnostic. It links user facing principles to framework principles and defines 30 different components of a trust framework that need to be implemented to make Digital ID trusted and successful. It also lays the foundation for achieving global interoperability of Digital IDs across trust frameworks.

Click here to register. There is no fee.

