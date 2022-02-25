Alcatraz AI demos biometric access control system at ISC West

Alcatraz AI, the developers of facial authentication security system ‘The Rock’ has announced it will show an updated version of the platform at security trade event ISC West.

The company says they will demonstrate Version 2 of The Rock at ISC West, which will be held in Las Vegas from March 22 to March 25. Version 2 is a streamlined update of Alcatraz’ flagship product that features easier third-party software integration, improved troubleshooting tools, and lowered minimum system requirements.

Alcatraz AI also brought the touchless biometric scanner to ISC West and ISC East last year.

Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI, says, “At Alcatraz AI, we are creating a new category of autonomous access control for accessing secured spaces. A self-driving access experience incorporating artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the individuality of the human face for precise identity verification at every door. We are excited to showcase our autonomous access control solutions at ISC West.”

Article Topics

access control | Alcatraz AI | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | identity verification | ISC West