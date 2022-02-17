FIDO Alliance calls on MFA experts to speak at Authenticate 2022

The FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate Conference 2022 has been announced, along with a call for speakers on multi-factor authentication and securing digital identities.

The third annual event will take place from October 17 to 19, 2022 at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle, Washington, and is intended to benefit chief information security officers, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders, according to the announcement. Authenticate 2022 will also be open to virtual attendees.

‘Taking modern authentication to the next level’ is the theme of the event for 2022. Event content will include detailed case studies, technical tutorials and expert panels to help attendees understand business drivers, technical considerations and best practices for deploying modern authentication systems.

“The FIDO ecosystem is all about helping service providers simply and securely leverage FIDO’s unphishable authentication through tools people carry around with them every day — such as biometrics on their mobile devices and laptops,” Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance tells Biometric Update in an email on the place of biometrics within the FIDO ecosystem. “This is a key part of our theme for Authenticate 2022 — taking modern authentication to the next level.”

The 2021 FIDO Authenticate event drew more than 650 attendees, 97 percent of whom said the content was exactly what they were looking for, the organization says. The event also featured an exhibit area with more than 25 exhibitors and sponsors.

Call for speakers and sponsors

An open call for speakers has been issued by the Authenticate 2022 conference program committee. Stakeholders interested in presenting vendor-neutral educational presentations focused on modern authentication implementations and best practices are invited to submit applications.

Suggested topics include authentication trends and insights, case studies and implementation strategies, regulatory impact, and technical and developer tutorials.

Speaker applications close March 15, 2022.

A range of sponsorship opportunities are also available, the FIDO Alliance says.

Article Topics

Authenticate Conference | authentication | biometrics | conferences | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | multi-factor authentication