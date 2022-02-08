IDnow enters huge Middle East digital ID verification market, makes new appointment

IDnow has planted its presence in the Middle East region with the opening of an office in the Dubai International Financial Center Innovation Hub, the objective being to target the potential US$800 million ID verification market in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region.

This comes as the company appoints a new director of customer success to steer its customer service program across the world.

The IDnow office in Dubai will be led by Oliver Obitayo, Chief Commercial Officer of IDnow Group alongside Basil Macklai, Head of Middle East Region, as the company looks forward to helping businesses in the targeted region fight increased rates of financial crime risks such as payment fraud, account takeovers or identity theft.

IDnow has its flagship ID verification solution IDnow Autoldent to offer in this regard with benefits that include facilitating the customer onboarding process by improving customer experience, as well as assistance for KYC and anti-money laundering regulatory compliance, thereby cutting incidents of fraud.

Upon launching the Middle East office, Group CEO comments: “The Middle East is a rapidly growing market for digital identity verification, supporting the region’s booming and innovative digital economy. We have been working in conjunction with regional regulators for more than two years, and the time is right to expand our presence with a dedicated team and office.

“IDnow’s combination of international experience, German-quality standards and in-depth knowledge of requirements across Middle East jurisdictions, puts us in a unique position to serve government, regulators, banks, financial services, enterprises and fintechs.”

The company also explains that its Middle East extension is part of its objective of helping regional governments boost trust in their banking and financial services system, including by helping them elaborate legislations and legal tools that ensure adherence to global standards.

New director of customer success

Earlier this month, IDnow announced it has brought on board ID verification market expert Doug Pollock as its new director of customer success with the mandate to front its global customer success program affairs.

With previous similar roles seeing him work to develop best practices on how to better manage enterprise clients, Pollock will deploy his over three decades of experience in tech, to ensure success with the company’s customer care program as well as help build the kind of team and talent capable of supporting institutional growth, according to the announcement.

Speaking after his appointment, Pollock said he was going to bring in the customer-first approach which has always been at the forefront of his mind, as well as assist in the company’s continuous expansion efforts: “IDnow is already a European powerhouse in its field. Our next steps will be to expand beyond Europe and to build out our identity proofing platform with NFC-based identity methods and self-sovereign applications. It’s an incredibly exciting time to join IDnow as we continue to invest in growth and innovation.”

IDnow has seen an uptick in the adoption of its ID verification technology lately with an expansion of its partnership profile.

Article Topics

AML | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Dubai | financial services | fraud prevention | identity verification | IDnow | KYC | Middle East